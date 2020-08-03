Panchkula records new highest single-day surge as 58 test positive

In clusters of cases, 12 were found positive in Pinjore and Kalka, while five from Sector 20 were diagnosed with the disease. (Representational) In clusters of cases, 12 were found positive in Pinjore and Kalka, while five from Sector 20 were diagnosed with the disease. (Representational)

The district recorded another highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, as 58 people tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

In a quick escalation of the spread, more than 100 people tested positive for the disease between Thursday and Sunday. The district had breached its 500-mark on Thursday and the tally of positive cases reached 650 on Sunday.

Out of the 58 new coronavirus cases that Panchkula has recorded in the last 24 hours, five are from other districts and will not be counted in the district tally. Meanwhile, at least three people who tested positive went untraced by the Health department. The patients had reportedly provided false details at the time of testing.

In clusters of cases, 12 were found positive in Pinjore and Kalka, while five from Sector 20 were diagnosed with the disease.

Marranwala’s Nanakpur, which had recorded 29 cases in the past week, reported three more positive Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The area has been contained, while random sampling and screening is being done by health teams.

The patients from other areas include a 25-year-old man from Sector 27, a 43-year-old man from Sector 15, a 9-year-old girl from Sector 16, a 44-year-old woman from Sector 9, a 30-year-old man from Sector 25, a 37-year-old woman from Sector 12A, a 40-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman from Sector 15, a 73-year-old man from Sector 20 and a 52-year-old man from Sector 4.

The district has conducted over 20,000 tests till now, and results of 454 samples are still awaited. While Panchkula has recorded two Covid-related deaths, there are 345 active cases in the district at present.

Mohali: Two deaths, highest single-day spike of 45 cases

Mohali: The district recorded two Covid-related deaths on Sunday, witnessing more than one death in a single day for the first time. Both the patients in their 60s were also suffering from co-morbidities. The death toll climbed to 17.

The district also recorded its highest single-day surge in Covid-19 cases, as 45 people tested positive. The tally of coronavirus cases in the district has risen to 939, with 389 active cases.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh confirmed that two patients, a 62-year-old man from Kurali and a 63-year-old man from Singhpura died due to the infection. He said that this was the highest toll on a single day. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.