Panchkula records another highest one-day spike as 313 people test positive

In another highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases in Panchkula, 313 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

A Covid-related death was also reported during the day, as a 53-year-old resident of Sector 7, who was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, succumbed to the virus.

The district had last witnessed such an increase in the caseload in September last year, when the district had recorded its first peak.

With a rise in cases, the active cases tally, which had stood below 100 in the month of January and more than 200 in the first week of March, crossed the 300-mark on March 10 and the 400-mark on March 16. It further grew with higher a pace to crossed the 1,000-mark on March 30. The district had 1,091 active cases on Sunday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate dropped down to 90.8 per cent.

Out of the 313 cases reported here, 200 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. At least, 12,407 people were deemed cured and discharged in the district.

A total of 203 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula as yet, including the six healthcare workers who tested positive on Sunday. At least 18 of these healthcare workers were infected last week.

A total of 18,547 positive cases have been reported in the district till now, of which as many as 13,653 patients hail from Panchkula, while the remaining are from the neighbouring districts.

As many as 155 have also succumbed to the disease in the district, which has conducted 2,23,346 tests as yet. Panchkula conducted 1,621 tests on Sunday.

75,014 inoculated so far

As many as 1,172 persons were vaccinated in Panchkula on Sunday. Those vaccinated were citizens, frontline and healthcare workers.

As many as 1,165 citizens, along with six healthcare workers and one frontline workers received the Covid-19 vaccination on Monday.

As many as 75,014 people, including 9,789 healthcare workers, 13,362 frontline workers and 51,870 citizens have been given the vaccine in the district till now.

The vaccination took place at 18 sites, including 13 government sites and five private hospitals, of the district.

Four deaths, 329 fresh Covid cases in Mohali

Four people dies due to Covid-19 in the district on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities to 446. As many as 329 positive cases were also reported, increasing the tally to 28,210 with 3,592 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 262 patients had also recovered from the infection, adding that a total of 24,172 patients have been discharged.

The DC added that out of the new cases, 220 were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 67 from Dhakoli, 24 from Kharar, seven from Banur, four from Derabassi, three from Lalru, and one from Boothgarh.

6 booked for violation of curfew guidelines

Mohali district police registered four cases for violation of curfew guidelines on Sunday, including two cases filed for serving hookah in restaurants in Mullanpur Garibdas area.

The police registered cases against three persons, Amit and Harish for were serving hookah at Hot Spot Restaurant and Jagdeep Singh for serving hookah at Dark Hub Restaurant. Both the restaurants are located on Nadha-Parch road.

The accused were booked under section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At least two more cases were filed at Kharar (City) Police Station against three persons for violating the curfew guidelines.

The police booked Manav Pandey and his friend Krishna Sharma for roaming on their bike in the main market, while Manu Sareen was booked for selling fast food at Green Market during the curfew hours.

