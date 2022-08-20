Panchkula: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office today

In a slew of inaugurations, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the BJP’s new office (Panchkamal) at Panchkula around 1.30 pm on Saturday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction work of Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhoda on August 28. While Singh will inaugurate the BJP’s office physically, Modi will be inaugurating the Suzuki plant virtually.
Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that Maruti will manufacture electric vehicles in the plant on 800 acres and Suzuki on 100 acres. “This will give a boost to the export market along with the development of the country. The construction work of Rail Coach Factory in Ganaur’s Badi has been completed. Steps have also been taken to give impetus to International Horticulture Market in Ganaur,” Chautala said
Meanwhile, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar took stock of the preparations on Friday. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP’s party affairs in-charge Vinod Tawre will attend. ENS
Delhi Confidential: Spot Visit
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BMC chief ordered officials to not remove hoardings of CM: Petitioner informs HC
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC judge recuses from hearing petitions
Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family
Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Arun Ferreira’s plea for default bail
Ukrainian varsities’ mobility programme to medical students not recognised: NMC
Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence
Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering
Antim has the final word
Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies
10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today