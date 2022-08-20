Panchkula: Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office today

In a slew of inaugurations, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will open the BJP’s new office (Panchkamal) at Panchkula around 1.30 pm on Saturday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction work of Maruti-Suzuki plant at Kharkhoda on August 28. While Singh will inaugurate the BJP’s office physically, Modi will be inaugurating the Suzuki plant virtually.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that Maruti will manufacture electric vehicles in the plant on 800 acres and Suzuki on 100 acres. “This will give a boost to the export market along with the development of the country. The construction work of Rail Coach Factory in Ganaur’s Badi has been completed. Steps have also been taken to give impetus to International Horticulture Market in Ganaur,” Chautala said

Meanwhile, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar took stock of the preparations on Friday. CM Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP’s party affairs in-charge Vinod Tawre will attend. ENS