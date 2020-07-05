Panchkula: Private hospital files reply to show-cause notice, says already following protocols

In the reply filed by Alchemist hospital, Panchkula to the administration’s show-cause notice issued Thursday, the hospital has stated that preventive measures for Covid-19 are already being followed. (File photo) In the reply filed by Alchemist hospital, Panchkula to the administration’s show-cause notice issued Thursday, the hospital has stated that preventive measures for Covid-19 are already being followed. (File photo)

IN THE reply filed by Alchemist hospital, Panchkula to the administration’s show-cause notice issued Thursday, the hospital has stated that preventive measures for Covid-19 are already being followed. The private hospital also stated that other suggestions made by the administration will be made operational within a week. After three doctors, a nurse and at least three patients from the hospital tested positive in the past two weeks, taking cognizance of the issue, the administration had conducted an inspection and issued a show-cause notice to the hospital.

The notice had come in light of “shortcomings found upon inspection at the private hospital” which was conducted on Monday, and sought the hospital to explain their policies of crowd management, mixing of general and suspected patients in OPDs and other areas, increase in public awareness activities regarding Covid-19 and their policy on building disinfection.

“Management has already minimised elective surgeries as preventive measure and in routine practice, elective surgeries are being conducted at alternate timings and in different OTs. All high-risk patients are being tested prior to operating,” stated the hospital, in their reply about the policy of crowd management.

The reply further stated, “In order to manage rush at life style and super speciality OPDs, alternate timings are already in place.” The hospital reportedly has also started appointment based OPDs.

It was also stated that to restrict crowd inside, the hospital has demarcated space provisions with one-metre distancing between seats for attendants. Separate open area tents will be placed outside for relatives and attendants.

As for disinfection, the hospital has claimed that they are “already disinfecting OPD areas every two hours and at night.”

The hospital added, they will complete shifting of flu corner, which tests suspected patients for the coronavirus, from the emergency wing of the hospital. As for the IEC, the reply stated that signages at important and strategic locations have “already been placed” to guide patients. Large standees have also been installed.

The health department, however, has stated that it will be conducting surprise checks to see whether all they have claimed in the reply has actually been followed. “We have sent the compliance of our committee’s observations. We will verify the claims on the ground,” said CMO Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

