Panchkula prepares for Sunday Janata Curfew and movement restrictions

Panchkula started preparing for the upcoming movement restrictions as Section 144 of CrPC kicked in on Friday. Further to ensure Janata curfew on Sunday, nodal officers and teams are being made to ensure that the curfew is followed.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, calling the situation ‘serious’, asked people to remain vigilant and cooperate with the administration to stop the epidemic from growing further.

He claimed that the district administration is on a full alert and is taking every necessary step for the same. “Necessary arrangements are being made by the Health Department for the prevention of coronavirus. Apart from this, all department heads have been instructed to keep their mobile phones switched on at all times and to send the list and mobile numbers of their subordinate staff employees to deal with any type of emergency,” said Ahuja.

He has reportedly further asked for a list of the head of the departments along with their phone numbers and those of their staff too. The staff is also being provided training, he claimed, and necessary guidelines are being prepared for emergency situation.

Meanwhile a disaster management committee has also been constituted at the district level. All the citizens have been instructed to stay in their homes from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22, as per the instructions of the government.

Ahuja has requested people to stay indoors till at least March 31, instead of being a part of the crowd. Several teams have also started a comprehensive sanitization work and are sanitizing general hospitals, parks and other public places. All the Heads of Departments have been made Nodal Officers of the concerned office premises and they have been instructed to take necessary steps for sanitizing of their buildings and premises.

The health department has also created a help desk at the district level. Apart from this, information can also be obtained on helpline numbers 9779494643 and 8054007102 and 0172-2573907.

