Panchkula pollution control board seals eight screening plants found violating norms

A sealed screening plant at Raipur Rani. (Express Photo) A sealed screening plant at Raipur Rani. (Express Photo)

The pollution control board of Panchkula, on Friday, sealed eight screening plants, that were discharging untreated effluent water into nearby rivers. The inspection of the eight plants had been conducted on November 29 and all were found violating norms.

Of the eight plants sealed, seven plants are based in Raipur Rani, and one in the Kalka area. Punia screening plant, Shree Ram screening plant, Shri Krishna screening plant, Ganga screening plant, Chandigarh screening plant, Durga screening plant, Dashmesh screening plant are based in Raipur Rani and were sealed. In Manak tabra area in Kalka, the Raja screening plant was selaed.

Another five screening plants in the Raipur Rani area were given show-cause notices in this week. The area has as many as 30 plants.

Talking about the reason of the sealing drive, Regional officer, Virender Punia, told Chandigarh Newsline, “The sealed plants were discharging untreated effluent into the river. The samples collected were found exceeding prescribed limits and polluting the nearby water bodies.”

Assistant Executive Engineer, Sidharth Bhargava, while explaining what screening plants do, said, “These screening plants basically use tonnes of water to wash off various stones. The stones are sieved using this water. The water discharged is extremely muddy. Now, according to the notification of 2016, this water needs to be re-circulated via three tanks where the mud is left in the tank, while the water seeps downward. These plants basically, do not have the permission to discharge this muddy water outside the plant premises.”

During the inspection, muddy water was found to be flowing into the rivers through ‘kuccha’ channels made from the plants to the rivers. The inspection took place on November 29 and the water samples too were collected the same day. Show-cause notices were given the following day, asking the plants to explain the water flowing out. “On the day of the inspection, all screening plants we had inspected were found violating the orders”, informed Bhargava.

The samples collected were sent for examination. It was after the water came positive exceeding prescribed limits, that the department asked the State Pollution Control Board for permission to seal. The orders were received by the district team on Tuesday, and taking action with a team of police officers and a duty magistrate, the plants were sealed on Friday.

“We will continue with the inspection drives at all such plants and seal any that are found violating the prescribed norms and rules of the pollution control board”, said Punia

