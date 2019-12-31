Panchkula police readies for New Year’s Eve

For keeping the traffic smooth, about 100 police personnel will be deputed on traffic duty of the city. (Express photo) For keeping the traffic smooth, about 100 police personnel will be deputed on traffic duty of the city. (Express photo)

The Panchkula police, making efforts to ensure Panchkula residents’ safe passage into 2020, has deputed as many as 400 policemen across the district to maintain law and order on the eve of new year.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kamaldeep Goyal said, “To keep the law and order situation in check and prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations on the eve of new year in the district, the police has made many preparations. All the supervising officers, Station House Officers, In-charges of police post and traffic have been deputed to patrol and keep an eye on their respective jurisdictions for a smooth transition from 2019 to 2020.”

Providing details about the police arrangements, Panchkula’s Deputy Commissioner of Police said that on the eve of new year, 27 barricades will be set up at various spots in the district for security and as many as 135 police personnel will man the barricades. In addition, five barricades will be put up near party places, including Holiday Inn and Bella Vista, among others, to keep a check on drunk driving. As many as 40 police personnel will be deputed to man these barricades. At least five police personnel will accompany the Station House Officers and two police personnel will be stationed with the police post in-charges.

For keeping the traffic smooth, about 100 police personnel will be deputed on traffic duty of the city. The officials will operate under the leadership of Om Prakash, HPS, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Inspector Traffic of city and Inspector traffic of Surajpur.

DCP Goyal said, “During this time, special attention will be given to safety of women and children. Drunk driving will be dealt with severely. The district police will take extra vigil to ensure that the advent of 2020 is celebrated in a peaceful manner.”

A police battalion will be also be used as striking reserve that will be prepared to combat any untoward incident. Two cranes will be also be in duty, of which one will be at Surajpur and the other at Tawan Chowk in Panchkula.

