Panchkula Police rolls out doorstep verification for passports, tenants and character certificates

Panchkula Police has launched a doorstep verification system for passports and character certificates, ending the need for station visits. (Representative image)

The Panchkula Police has introduced a new system under which police personnel will visit applicants’ residences to carry out verification processes, eliminating the need for citizens to make repeated visits to police stations.

The initiative, announced by Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain, covers character certificates, passport verification, tenant verification and other police verification services.

Under the new arrangement, citizens will continue to submit applications online through the HarSamay portal. Once an application is received, it will be electronically forwarded to the concerned police station. The station house officer will then assign a police official to visit the applicant’s address and verify the required documents and details on-site, police said.