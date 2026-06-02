Panchkula Police rolls out doorstep verification for passports, tenants and character certificates

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Panchkula Police has introduced a new system under which police personnel will visit applicants’ residences to carry out verification processes, eliminating the need for citizens to make repeated visits to police stations.
The initiative, announced by Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain, covers character certificates, passport verification, tenant verification and other police verification services.
Under the new arrangement, citizens will continue to submit applications online through the HarSamay portal. Once an application is received, it will be electronically forwarded to the concerned police station. The station house officer will then assign a police official to visit the applicant’s address and verify the required documents and details on-site, police said.
Police officials will contact applicants over the phone before the visit to confirm their availability and ensure that the verification process is completed without unnecessary delay or inconvenience.
To strengthen transparency and accountability, the Police Commissioner has also introduced a feedback mechanism. After the verification process is completed, applicants will receive a follow-up call seeking feedback on the conduct of the police official who carried out the verification, whether any bribe or undue favour was sought, and their overall satisfaction with the process.
According to police officials, the feedback will be reviewed regularly by the Police Commissioner’s office, which will seek daily reports on the implementation of the system.
The office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police has also issued a dedicated mobile number — 9115777026 — for complaints and suggestions. Citizens facing any difficulty, delay, inappropriate behaviour or alleged corruption during the verification process can lodge complaints directly on the number.
Police said the identity of complainants would be kept confidential and every complaint would be examined impartially.
Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the objective of the initiative was to provide citizens with better, transparent and time-bound services.
“Verification is an important process, and this new arrangement has been introduced to simplify it so that people do not have to make unnecessary visits to police stations. We want every citizen to receive respectful and corruption-free service. Feedback will be obtained directly from applicants after verification, and strict action will be taken against any employee found guilty of negligence or seeking bribes,” Nain said.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram