As thrashing video goes viral, police identify SPO at the receiving end

The Panchkula police on Saturday identified the special police officer (SPO) Ranjeet Singh following a viral video which showed he was being thrashed by three angry men accusing him of stalking and molesting a woman near Mata Mansa Devi shrine. The video is two-day old and reached senior police officers through different channels.

SPO Ranjeet Singh is a retired Army personnel, who joined Haryana Police a year and a half ago. He is attached with the Panchkula police.

DCP, Panchkula, Kamaldeep Goel said, “We are not able to identify three men who were assaulting the SPO accusing him of harassing a woman. One of the men is heard saying that the woman is his mother. Two women were also shown in the video clip and they are attempting to stop the men. We identified SPO Ranjeet Singh on the basis of video clip and as per the statements of some vendors, who set their stalls near the Gau Shala shed in the beginning of premises of Mata Mansa Devi shrine. The incident happened on the night of April 11. Once we trace those people, necessary legal action will be taken. “

As the video clip went viral, ACP Noopur Bishnoi was ordered to probe the incident. He along with Mansa Devi SHO, Inspector Rajeev Kumar, visited the shrine and recorded the statements of around a dozen people.

Sources said, “Immediately after the incident, SPO Ranjeet Singh went absent from his duty and when he learnt about the probe, he joined his duty. His statement is yet to be recorded. Ranjeet Singh was deputed on Navratra fair duty and deployed at a naka for diverting the vehicles near Gau Shala shed.”

Sources said, “We are yet to ascertain the circumstances which led to this incident. The spot where the incident took place is not the frisking place. In the video, one of the men is saying that women are being frisked by policemen, which is not correct. Another man is saying it happened near VVIP entry but the VVIP entry is situated around 200 metres away from the actual spot.”

A DDR was lodged at Mansa Devi police station. Nine-day-long Chaitra Navratra fair at Mansa Devi Shrine started from April 6. It will continue till April 14.