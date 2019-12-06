Panchkula Police Janta Darbar vacant, DCP says we are available all day

On Friday, though the DCP arrived around 11.30 am, “due to a court case hearing at the district courts”, not a single complaint was made in the scheduled time, but as many as 57 people visited the DCP with their complaints. (Express file photo) On Friday, though the DCP arrived around 11.30 am, “due to a court case hearing at the district courts”, not a single complaint was made in the scheduled time, but as many as 57 people visited the DCP with their complaints. (Express file photo)

The Panchkula Police’s Janta Darbar remained vacant, with only one family turning up between the mandated 11am to 12pm schedule. DCP Panchkula, Kamaldeep Goyal, talking about the circular his office received on Thursday, said, “We will of course be available for this one hour each day, but we are also available to anyone who comes to meet us anytime of the day.”

The Panchkula DCP office, began its Janta Darbar on Wednesday after reading about the mandate “In the newspapers and through media”, said Goyal. On the first day of the darbar, only one written complaint was received between the set time schedule, as many as 35 people visited the DCP during the span of whole day. “We only got a single written complaint on Wednesday and the rest were people who had come to share their concerns or problems with the DCP, only verbally”, said the reader at the DCP office.

On Friday, though the DCP arrived around 11.30 am, “due to a court case hearing at the district courts”, not a single complaint was made in the scheduled time, but as many as 57 people visited the DCP with their complaints. “We did not maintain a register before and only started one on Wednesday, but on average, 50 to 60 people visit the DCP each day and it has been the same in the past two days as well”, said the reader, when asked about any swell in the number of people visiting the office since the announcement of Janta Darbar was made.

Goyal, talking to Newsline said, “We have been asked to inspect police stations every alternate day and other than that time, I am always available in my office to listen to the grievances of people. Though we received an official letter on Thursday about the Janta Darbar, we had implemented the process on Wednesday itself after reading about it in the newspapers.”

In the order issued by the Police Headquarters of Haryana to all Police Superintendents, it has been mandated that the senior-most official of the District Police is supposed to hold a Janta darbar at their office from 11 am to 12 pm. The letter mentions statement made by Home Minister Anil Vij, saying, “Since I have assumed charge of Home Minister, it has been experienced that there are large number of complaints of the general public which require prompt redressal. Thus, it has become necessary that every DCP/SP and above ranks hold ‘Janta Darbars’, everyday in their respective jurisdiction.”

The letter has also directed officers to register complaints and give out receipts to each complainant. The officers, according to the letter, have been directed to “check smooth functioning” of police stations by inspecting one station every two days.

