Panchkula police framing me, my family: Rape victim

A woman bank officer who lodged an FIR against an employee of Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank posted at Parwanoo for raping her on the pretext of marriage in February this year, has accused Panchkula police of not arresting the accused. She has accused the police of implicating her and her family members in false POCSO Act cases registered at Nalagarh, Pinjore and Panchkula.

The victim lodged her complaint with senior police officers. She claims she is being pressured by the Panchkula police to take back her FIR against Manish Poonia, which was registered at the Sector 3 police station.

The victim said a sister of accused Manish Poonia is a Sub-inspector with Panchkula police and posted with Women Police Station. One of the POCSO Act FIRs registered against the victim’s mother and brother is being probed by the Women Police Station, Panchkula.

However, ACP, Panchkula, Noopur Bishnoi said, “We are investigating one of the FIRs registered under POCSO Act against the victim’s mother and brother. The two are on anticipatory bail and joined the investigation. We are not pressuring anyone to take any FIR back against Manish Poonia. Indeed, Manish’s sister is with Panchkula police and she is on long leave. She is not posted in Woman Police Station. She is in police lines.”

According to the two FIRs — one registered against the rape victim at Nalagarh police station and the other against her relative at Pinjore police station — the sexual assault took place in March 2018 but the two FIRs were registered in March this year.

The FIR against the rape victim was registered at Nalagarh police station on March 26 this year. Another FIR against her mother and her brother was also registered on March 26 at Pinjore police station.

The victim told Chandigarh Newsline, “Manish Poonia and I came in contact with each other through a matrimonial site ‘Shaadi.com’ in August 2017. Manish had uploaded his profile introducing himself as unmarried. We started liking each other. He promised to marry me and made physical relations with me. Our family members started interacting with one another. But when things came to marriage, Manish retracted and later disclosed that he is already married and a divorce suit is pending between him and his wife. Chandigarh Police did not lodge an FIR. Then I approached the court, which directed the police to lodge an FIR against Manish Poonia at Sector 3 police station in February 2019. But in March, two FIRs under POCSO Act were registered against me and my family members at Nalagarh and Pinjore.”

DSP, central, Krishan Kumar said, “The FIR against Manish Poonia is under investigation. The opposite party is also levelling allegations against the complainant. It is a sensitive matter. We are not shielding anyone. Manish Poonia had appeared during the course of investigation. A woman officer is probing the case.”

Manish Poonia was not available for comment. His sister, who is in Panchkula police, said, “The woman and her family members committed the crime under POCSO Act. My brother and she were in live-in relation but later she lodged a false case against my brother. Even Panchkula police is not cooperating with me in connection with POCSO Act case. I am on three-month leave.”