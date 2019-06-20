Panchkula police depute 25 teams on roads, highways to curb road accidents

TO CURB the increasing fatalities in road accidents on highways and within the city, Panchkula police deployed 25 police teams on motorcycles comprising two cops each throughout the district on Wednesday.

Advertising

As many as 13 teams were deployed on national highways including the Kalka-Shimla highway from Zirakpur, the Nalagarh-Pinjore highway, the Panchkula-Naraingarh highway and the Dera Bassi to Barwala state highway. 12 other teams were deputed within the urban areas of Panchkula.

DCP (Panchkula) Kamaldeep Goyal said, “The main duty of these teams is to identify the spots where traffic jams occur, accidents take place and any motor vehicle stranded after developing the mechanical fault. The first work of these teams to intimate the area police stations, regulate the traffic and install the red colour reflectors on both the sides of stranded vehicles. These teams will work 24×7. We have also issued instructions that if a police personnel is found performing his duty with delay, disciplinary action will be taken against them.”

A demonstration was also held at various locations. A police officer said, “In case another emergency comes up in the area of one team, the team will leave the spot after installing reflectors. Area SHOs and police personnel of Highway police station will remain in touch with the team members.”

Panchkula has witnessed 51 fatal road accidents in the last six months. On Sunday, two Hallo Majra residents were killed and one was injured when their Bolero collided with a stationary truck. The truck had developed some mechanical fault and its blinkers were not working.

On Monday, DGP, Haryana gave 25 motorbikes to Panchkula police.