Panchkula police nabs cyber scammer from Jaipur

The cyber team of Panchkula police on Monday arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly duping a woman from the city on the pretext of hotel booking.

As per details, the accused — identified as Santosh Barwa, 23 from Tonk in Rajasthan — was nabbed by the cyber cell team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh and Inspector Yogwinder Singh from Jaipur.

According to the police, on October 27 last year, a woman had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police Station stating that she had fallen victim to an online fraud. The victim had allegedly booked a hotel room and paid half the amount. The next day, however, a man, who claimed to be from the hotel, called her up and asked for the remaining payment, failing which her booking would be cancelled. The victim made the payment on the GPay of the caller. And when the husband of the victim called the number to check for payment confirmation, he found the number to be switched off. After this, the woman approached the police.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. The team from the Panchkula Cyber Police Station conducted raids and arrested the main accused in Jaipur. The accused has been taken on police remand for three days for further interrogation, police said.