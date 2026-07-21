Panchkula Police sets up 12 checkpoints, deploys 10 bike response units

Police have directed all response teams to prioritise women’s safety, conduct regular patrols around schools, colleges, public places and identified crime hotspots. (File Photo)

The Panchkula police has strengthened its security network by setting up 12 special checkpoints at all entry and exit points of the district and deploying 50 India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel to enhance crime prevention and emergency response.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh reviewed 16 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), 28 rider teams and 12 PCR teams as part of the revamped policing strategy. Of the 28 rider teams, 10 motorcycle units have been upgraded to function on the lines of ERVs, with dedicated route charts to ensure faster response to emergencies.

Police have directed all response teams to prioritise women’s safety, conduct regular patrols around schools, colleges, public places and identified crime hotspots, particularly areas affected by drug trafficking.