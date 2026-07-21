Panchkula Police sets up 12 checkpoints, deploys 10 bike response units

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The Panchkula police has strengthened its security network by setting up 12 special checkpoints at all entry and exit points of the district and deploying 50 India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel to enhance crime prevention and emergency response.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh reviewed 16 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs), 28 rider teams and 12 PCR teams as part of the revamped policing strategy. Of the 28 rider teams, 10 motorcycle units have been upgraded to function on the lines of ERVs, with dedicated route charts to ensure faster response to emergencies.
Police have directed all response teams to prioritise women’s safety, conduct regular patrols around schools, colleges, public places and identified crime hotspots, particularly areas affected by drug trafficking.
The 12 checkpoints, set up under the supervision of DCP Panchkula Aditi Singh, have been reinforced with barricades and will maintain round-the-clock surveillance of suspicious persons and vehicles to prevent crime and enable swift interception of offenders.
Amarinder Singh also directed personnel to immediately implement the district’s “sealing plan” by setting up nakas whenever information about a crime is received. He further called for strict enforcement of traffic rules and closer coordination among police stations, crime units, ERVs, PCRs and rider teams.
Police Commissioner Pankaj Nain said the focus was on preventing crime through technology-driven policing, stronger surveillance and rapid response, adding that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disturb law and order.
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