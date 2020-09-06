Panchkula Police bust flesh trade in Morni, arrest man, rescue two women

As per a press statement issued by the department, a decoy customer in civil clothes was sent by the police around 9:30 pm on Friday. (Representational)

Continuing their drive against flesh trade in Morni, the Panchkula police on Friday busted another racket being operated from a guesthouse near Bajorli village. The manager of the guesthouse was arrested and produced in court on Saturday. He was remanded in two-day police custody.

Based on a tip-off that flesh trade is going on at Shiwalik Guest House, the police conducted a raid.

As per a press statement issued by the department, a decoy customer in civil clothes was sent by the police around 9:30 pm on Friday.

The guesthouse manager, identified as Isham Singh from Chandimandir, demanded Rs 7,000 from the fake customer.

After the deal was struck, the hotel was raided by the police. ACP Raj Kumar and SHO Chandimandir Deepak Kumar reached the spot around 10:50 pm.

The police nabbed the guesthouse manager and recovered a mobile phone and Rs 7,000 from him.

During the inquiry, the manager said the guesthouse was owned by Mahendra Singh of Bhoj Naita.

The police also rescued two women, who said they were forced into prostitution by two Zirakpur residents — Harjeet and Mani – as they belong to poor families.

The accused – the manager, owner of guesthouse and two suppliers — were booked under various sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

Police officials suspect many more people could be involved in the racket. Police sent a team to Punjab in search of the accused.

Panchkula ACP Raj Kumar said, “A hunt is on to nab the three absconding accused.”

The Panchkula police had busted another such racket on July 15 in Morni area itself, arresting three people and rescuing one victim.

