Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Panchkula police book three men, including financiers, for cheating couple of Rs 15 lakh

Sources said the role of an NRI, identified as Rajbir Singh Sodhi, who is believed to be in Canada, is also under the scanner.

delhi police, delhi news, delhi theft news, indian expressThe FIR against the three men was registered at the Sector 14 police station. (File)

The Panchkula Police have booked two financiers, identified as Anil Bhalla and Narinder Khillen, along with a construction company owner, Vishu Yash, for duping a couple of Rs 15 lakh. The FIR against the three men was registered at the Sector 14 police station.

The police said Rajni Rampal, a resident of Sector 4, had lodged the FIR against the three men. She reported to the police that her husband, Anand Kumar, is a construction contractor and works in the Tricity. She said Rajbir Singh Sodhi, who belongs to Panchkula, lured her husband in March 2022 to jointly start a construction company and assured him of more investors.

Rajni Rampal said her husband fell into the trap and started Hanumanta Promoters with Sodhi, who later introduced her husband to Bhalla and Khillen. Bhalla and Khillen also assured an investment of up to Rs 50 lakh in the company, Rampal said. She said her husband also invested some of her money in the company.

She said Sodhi went to Canada and handed over the company’s document to Khillen. Bhalla and Khillen then prepared a fake sale deed in the favour of Yash on the documents of the complainant’s husband. The two also showed Kumar and his wife had borrowed Rs 15 lakh from them.

The police said their investigation is ongoing.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 10:45 IST
