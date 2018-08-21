Panchkula police begin probe into ‘fake’ SC scholarship scam, 53 cases under lens

According to police, most of them were from outside Punjab and had hired locals to run the offices here. According to police, most of them were from outside Punjab and had hired locals to run the offices here.

PANCHKULA POLICE have begun an investigation into an alleged scam involving fake post-matric scholarship for Scheduled Caste students in Haryana. The documents of at least 53 students submitted by a management institute in Mahendergarh in the office of the Haryana education department are currently under the scanner.

Complainant in the case is Director, Higher Education, Haryana, who forwarded a complaint to the Panchkula police seeking registration of a criminal case against the institute’s management and a probe to find out whether students were also involved in the alleged scam. The management of Rohitash Institute of Management, Mahendergarh, was booked on Sunday for submitting fake documents of 53 students.

According to the complaint, these 53 were not the legitimate beneficiaries under the scholarship scheme. But the institute claimed Rs 25 lakh on their behalf showing them as belonging to the Scheduled Caste and MBA students. The FIR, under charges of submitting fake and fabricating documents, cheating, forgery and an attempt to commit forgery, was registered at Sector 5 PS.

A probe into the alleged scam, which was already concluded by Kuldeep Singh, Deputy Director (Scholarship), Haryana Higher Education, also forms part of the FIR. The post-matric scholarship scheme is sponsored by the central government in which the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment releases money for SC students on the recommendations of state higher education departments. The scholarship is given to students of SC category whose parents’ annual income does not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh.

Deputy Director (Scholarship), Kuldeep Singh, said, “The documents of 53 students from the side of Rohitash Institute of Management, Mahendergarh, was received by the office of the Higher Education department in the month of February this year. Before sending these names to the central government, we always verify credentials of all the submitted names.

During the probe and my visit to the institute, I found that 53 persons, who were shown as SC and students of MBA, did not belong to the SC category and were also not students of the institute. I submitted a detailed probe report to the office of SP (Panchkula) Abhishek Jorwal on August 16.”

Chairman-cum-owner of Rohitash Institute of Management, R S Yadav, said, “We have not forwarded the list of any 53 students of our institute seeking scholarship under Post-Matric Scholarship for SC students to the Department of Higher Education, Haryana. We are yet to receive any formal communication from the side of the higher education department or Panchkula police.”

Inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of PS 5, said, “We registered the FIR on the basis of a probe report of Deputy Director, Kuldeep Singh. According to the report, all the 53 affidavits and certificates are fake. Further investigation is on.”

