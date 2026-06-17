Panchkula police arrests Delhi-based man in Rs 4-lakh online trading fraud

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said preliminary findings indicate the existence of a wider cyber fraud network operating through fake investment platforms and bank accounts. Investigators are examining the role of other account holders, digital links and potential associates connected to the racket.

The Cyber Crime Police in Panchkula has arrested a Delhi-based man for allegedly duping a resident of Rs 4 lakh by luring him with promises of high returns through online share trading.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi. Police had produced him before a court on June 13 and obtained a three-day remand for questioning. Following interrogation, he was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

According to police, the complainant, a Panchkula resident, had lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. In his complaint, he stated that in February, he was added to a WhatsApp group purportedly focused on stock market investments. Members of the group regularly shared investment tips and claimed that substantial profits could be earned within a short period.