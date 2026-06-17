Panchkula police arrests Delhi-based man in Rs 4-lakh online trading fraud

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The Cyber Crime Police in Panchkula has arrested a Delhi-based man for allegedly duping a resident of Rs 4 lakh by luring him with promises of high returns through online share trading.
The accused has been identified as Kamal Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi. Police had produced him before a court on June 13 and obtained a three-day remand for questioning. Following interrogation, he was sent to judicial custody on Monday.
According to police, the complainant, a Panchkula resident, had lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal. In his complaint, he stated that in February, he was added to a WhatsApp group purportedly focused on stock market investments. Members of the group regularly shared investment tips and claimed that substantial profits could be earned within a short period.
The complainant alleged that individuals posing as stock market experts persuaded him to invest through a mobile application. He was asked to deposit money into different bank accounts. To gain his trust, the app initially displayed investment growth and profits. The complainant was also shown a withdrawal of Rs 50,000, reinforcing the impression that the platform was genuine.
Believing the claims, he gradually deposited a total of Rs 4 lakh into multiple accounts. The app later reflected that his investment had grown to nearly Rs 12.30 lakh. However, when he attempted to withdraw the larger amount, the accused allegedly demanded an additional payment equivalent to 15 per cent of the total balance before releasing the funds.
Suspecting fraud, the complainant approached authorities. Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station on May 20.
Cyber Crime Station House Officer Yudhvir Singh said the investigation revealed that Rs 3 lakh of the defrauded amount had been transferred to a suspicious Yes Bank account allegedly operated by Kamal Kumar. Acting on the lead, police arrested the accused from Uttam Nagar, New Delhi.
A mobile phone was recovered from his possession during the arrest. Police said efforts are underway to trace other accused persons and suspects linked to the case.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amrinder Singh said preliminary findings indicate the existence of a wider cyber fraud network operating through fake investment platforms and bank accounts. Investigators are examining the role of other account holders, digital links and potential associates connected to the racket.
He urged citizens to report any suspicious online activity immediately through the National Cyber Crime Helpline (1930) or the cyber crime reporting portal.
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