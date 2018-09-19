Panchkula: Police arrest two more juveniles, say knife of victim’s friend led to death

The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. Jaipal Singh The students injured in the attack at GMSSS in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Monday. Jaipal Singh

A DAY after the murder of a Class XI student of Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, Panchkula, the police on Tuesday arrested two more juveniles. The police claimed it was the knife of Vikas’s outsider friend, who came to help him in his fight with Class IX student, that hit the victim right in the chest, leading to his death.

The police also recovered the short knife from the 15-year-old main accused (name withheld) which was used in the crime. Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Jorwal told Chandigarh Newsline, “The 15-year-old main accused who was actually called by the victim for his help hit Vikas and that led to his death.” As Vikas had slapped a Class IX student for stealing his friend’s phone, the latter had called some outsiders on Monday in order to avenge the humiliation.

A police official told that around 12.15 pm during recess period on Monday, the victim and his friend got to know that the Class IX student who was slapped by Vikas was calling up some outsiders to set them right after the school hours. “Accordingly, even Vikas and his friend called up four outsiders for their help,” the police official said. The 15-year-old accused told the police that he was trying to hit the boy from the rival group but the knife hit Vikas by mistake. The second juvenile was accompanying him.

However, the police were still investigating if the hit was intentional. Several others were rounded up for further investigations. Vikas had also complained to the teacher about the Class IX student for stealing his friend’s phone and the latter was called to the principal’s office on Saturday.

“While the Class IX student was waiting outside the principal’s office, Vikas and his friend (whose phone was stolen) yet again entered into a brief altercation with him and his brother. Then in the recess the student made a few calls from his mobile to some outsiders to set Vikas right. Even the victim and his friend called up their outsider friends,” the police said.

As the peon told the teacher that several youths were standing outside the school, they tried to shoo them away. “When they reached, four-five of them were still there. Later, the students fought and the main accused hit Vikas,” the police added. According to the doctor who conducted the post-mortem of the victim, the injury was upto 2.5 cm deep into the heart and up to 4 cm from the chest cavity. “The weapon hit the left ventricle of the heart that led to hemorrhagic shock, and the victim died. No other marks of scratches or injuries are there on his body,” Dr Sunil Gambhir told Chandigarh Newsline.

The doctor said that the weapon had been used with force and the intensity was such that there had been a lot of bleeding. The family of the victim blocked the Zirakpur-Kalka highway on Tuesday afternoon for about half an hour. They kept the body there on the road, alleging that they won’t let the traffic move unless the accused are arrested. Inspector Aman Kumar, incharge of Crime Investigating Agency, along with police post incharge and other staff reached the spot and persuaded the family members to clear the way as they were in the process of making arrests. The highway was opened to commuters after 30 minutes.

After the death on Monday, classmates of Vikas tried in vain to revive him. “One of the students even tried to give mouth-to-mouth respiration. Vikas was responding in the car. We kept telling that we have just reached and he will be completely all right. But he gave up,” said teacher Sushil who took the victim in his car to the hospital.

