Panchkula: Police arrest ex-kabaddi player, seizes heroin worth Rs 1.05 cr

Acting on specific inputs, police set up a checkpoint, intercepted Rashpal’s vehicle and seized the heroin, which was concealed under the driver’s seat. (File photo)

The Panchkula Police have arrested a former state-level kabaddi player with 538 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1.05 crore in Panchkula. The accused was arrested on April 23 by a Crime Branch team (Sector-26) near Pyarewala village on the Raipur Rani-Naraingarh road.

Police identified the accused as Rashpal Singh alias Lali, who was produced before a court on April 24 and sent to police custody for seven days. Rashpal is a resident of the Tarn Taran district, Punjab.

Acting on specific inputs, police set up a checkpoint, intercepted Rashpal’s vehicle and seized the heroin, which was concealed under the driver’s seat.

Rashpal was involved in drug trafficking for a considerable period and allegedly sourced heroin from Punjab for its further supply in Panchkula, officials said.