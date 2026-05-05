Gig worker’s murder: Police arrest two after 120-hour probe, scanning of over 400 CCTVs

Panchkula police arrest two men after a 120-hour investigation and the analysis of 400 CCTV cameras. (Source: File/Representational)

Panchkula police has claimed to have cracked a murder case of a 32-year-old Mohali-based gig worker by arresting two accused after a 120-hour-long operation involving analysis of over 400 CCTVs.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said the case came to light on the night of April 28-29, when an unidentified youth’s body was found under a bridge near village Khetparali in the Raipur Rani area. With no mobile phone or identification found at the spot, the case initially posed a major challenge for police.

The body was later identified as Harinder Singh (32), a resident of Mohali, Punjab, who worked as a Rapido driver.