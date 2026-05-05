Gig worker’s murder: Police arrest two after 120-hour probe, scanning of over 400 CCTVs

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Panchkula police has claimed to have cracked a murder case of a 32-year-old Mohali-based gig worker by arresting two accused after a 120-hour-long operation involving analysis of over 400 CCTVs.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said the case came to light on the night of April 28-29, when an unidentified youth’s body was found under a bridge near village Khetparali in the Raipur Rani area. With no mobile phone or identification found at the spot, the case initially posed a major challenge for police.
The body was later identified as Harinder Singh (32), a resident of Mohali, Punjab, who worked as a Rapido driver.
Following a complaint by his brother, Satinder Singh, a case of murder was registered at Raipur Rani police station under relevant provisions of law.
Given the gravity of the case, five special teams were constituted under the supervision of ACP (Crime) Arvind Kamboj and Crime Branch Sector-26 in-charge Dalip Singh. Police said the probe relied heavily on technical inputs and sustained fieldwork.
“Despite the lack of initial leads, our teams worked relentlessly, scanning over 400 CCTV cameras. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, two accused – Sangam Kumar (23) and Vijay Kumar alias Deenanath (35), both residents of Mohali – were arrested on May 3,” the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, the DCP said.
Police said the victim and the accused were known to each other and had previously stayed together at a de-addiction centre in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. After being discharged on April 11, they resumed contact and allegedly returned to substance abuse.
On April 28, the three consumed drugs together in Naya Gaon, where an argument broke out. The accused allegedly administered an overdose to Harinder Singh, rendering him unconscious, and inflicted further injuries. They then placed him in his own Swift Dzire car and drove to the Khetparali bridge, from where they threw him down from a height of around 120 feet to ensure his death, police said.
Police have recovered the car used in the crime, which bore blood stains, along with blood-stained clothes and other key evidence. The spot where the accused disposed of the victim’s turban and shoes has also been identified.
The accused were produced before a court on May 4 and remanded in one day of police custody. They have now been sent to judicial custody.
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