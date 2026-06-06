Man beaten to death in Pinjore, four arrested: Panchkula police suspect parking dispute

A case was registered at the Pinjore police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, police said. (File Photo)

Four persons were arrested in connection with a murder in Pinjore’s main market area on Friday, Panchkula police said.

Police said the preliminary investigations indicate the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute over parking.

Police identified the victim as Jitesh Manocha, alias Kittu, who succumbed to injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in the afternoon.

A case was registered at the Pinjore police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, police said.

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DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said, “Police received information about a violent assault in the main market area of Pinjore. A police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.”