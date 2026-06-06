Man beaten to death in Pinjore, four arrested: Panchkula police suspect parking dispute

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Four persons were arrested in connection with a murder in Pinjore’s main market area on Friday, Panchkula police said.
Police said the preliminary investigations indicate the attack stemmed from an earlier dispute over parking.
Police identified the victim as Jitesh Manocha, alias Kittu, who succumbed to injuries after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in the afternoon.
A case was registered at the Pinjore police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway, police said.
DCP (Crime and Traffic) Amarinder Singh said, “Police received information about a violent assault in the main market area of Pinjore. A police team, along with forensic experts, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.”
According to police, the victim’s father in his statement alleged that Jitesh, who worked with him at their garment shop in the market, was sitting in an acquaintance’s vehicle around 3.15 pm when several youths allegedly arrived, pulled him out and assaulted him with sticks and fists. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors proclaimed him dead upon arrival, police said.
Following the incident, special teams were constituted under the supervision of Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta and DCP Amarinder Singh. Police said the teams, led by Pinjore SHO Inspector Bacchu Singh and Detective Staff in-charge Inspector Nirmal Singh, used technical inputs and local intelligence to trace and apprehend four suspects.
Police identified the accused as Manpreet Singh, alias Money of Ganeshpur Bhauria, Rohit Mehta, alias Vicky of Nangal, Manish Kumar of Ratpur Colony, and Khushdeep Singh, alias Deepi of Manakpur Thakurdas. All are residents of Panchkula district, police said.
Police said a dispute had allegedly occurred about a month ago between Jitesh and Khushdeep over parking outside a shop. Though the matter was reportedly settled after a complaint was made to the police, investigators suspect the earlier altercation may have led to the fatal attack, police said.
Police said Manpreet was previously involved in four criminal cases relating to assault and quarrels.
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