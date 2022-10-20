Panchkula civic body extends date to get pet dogs registered, here’s what owners need to do

With the Panchkula Municipal Corporation (PMC) extending the date for registration of pet dogs till October 31, especially for rottweilers and pitbulls, people are rushing to the civic body’s office in Sector 14 to complete the formalities.

If you have a pet and haven’t got it registered already, here’s the entire process of how to get your pet registered, including the fee amount.

Registration form

The two-page registration form is available free of cost at the Sector-14 office of the municipal corporation. A dog owner has to fill out his or her details such as name, address, contact number etc in the form. There are two counters for registration of dogs on the ground floor of the building. An owner has to pay a registration fee of Rs 500. The registration service is available during the working hours on all working days.

Documents

Two photos of the pet dog along with a rabies vaccination certificate from a certified veterinary doctor mentioning that the pet was given all rabies-related injections.

Affidavits

The civic body has made it mandatory to produce an affidavit attested by a certified notary on behalf of an owner of a rottweiler or a pitbull. The affidavit is a declaration by the owner taking responsibility for legal action, consequences and expenses if their pet bites someone.

However, the civic body’s move is being widely criticised by owners of the two breeds of dogs.

Ruchir Kalra, a dentist who owns a pitbull and lives in Sector 7, said, “We have no problem submitting the affidavit. But why is an affidavit being asked from only owners of rottweilers and pitbulls? The civic body should ask for affidavits from all pet owners.” Last month, the Panchkula Municipal Corporation passed an agenda banning the two breeds in Panchkula citing them as “threats to human life”.

Fine

Although the last date of registration was pushed back to October 31 following protests from owners of rottweilers and pitbulls, the municipal corporation is charging a late fee of Rs 2,000 apart from the Rs 500 registration fee from the owners of the two breeds.

A senior officer of the PMC on condition of anonymity said, “Pet owners were given time till August 31 to get their dogs registered and we got 12 rottweilers and eight pitbulls registered with us. When the agenda was passed to ban the two breeds in Panchkula, many owners with unregistered pets protested. We then extended the deadline till October 31 but they have to submit a fine or a late fee.”

Token number

Once all formalities are complete, which usually takes around one and half hours, the civic body issues a token number or a badge to a registered dog. The pet owners are required to staple the token with the collar of a dog.