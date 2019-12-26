Panchkula: People’s power dues not paid, private collection firm alleges fraud by 2 staffers

A private firm working with the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), has alleged that two of their workers who were tasked with collection of payments against electricity bills, have committed fraud of Rs 6.80 lakh. An FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (fraud) of the IPC was filed on December 23 at the Sector 5 police station.

The firm, E-Pay Info Service Private Limited works with the UHBVN in 13 districts of Haryana, where it collects bills from consumers and puts them online. The company provides this service through the company retailers in the market and through employees to the electricity board’s sub-divisions.

According to the FIR, the company had made accused Deepchand the district coordinator of Panchkula. He used to oversee the team of 17 cashiers posted in Panchkula district and handle all the work in the district. He then appointed a relative, accused Kamal Preet, to work under him as a cashier without following any procedure or documentation.

The accused then gave out receipts to people coming in to submit their bills but did not put the same online, showing no bills had been paid. It was only after two months that the UHBVN added penalties to the bills of the said people that they approached UHBVN with complaints and the scam amounting to Rs 6.8 lakh unfolded.

When Deepchand was confronted by authorities, he blamed Kamal Preet for the same, convincing them that he will get that money back. He stopped picking up their calls and later threatened to get the complainants killed if they were to walk into his village for the money.

Deepchand had left work on February 4, 2019. Consequently a complaint was filed by the department on October 6. The SHO of Sector 5 police station, Rajeev Miglani, said that the investigation is yet to begin.

