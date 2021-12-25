Panchkula: Only licensed vendors to sell fruits, vegetables in sectors

Only licensed vendors will be able to sell fruits and vegetables in the Panchkula, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal announced. Only 20 such licenses per sector would be issued. These licenses, as per the mayor, would be issued on a first come first served basis.

The decision has been taken “for the convenience of the residents,” the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula has claimed.

Any person who wants to take permission to sell vegetables and fruits by roaming in the sector, can apply between December 27 to 31 at Panchkula Sector 12 Community Center.

The applicant will require to bring a photo, the application and a copy of their Aadhar card. Goyal said, “For a long time, there was a demand of the people that licenses should be given to those selling fruits and vegetables so that people can get fresh vegetables and fruits near their homes at cheap prices.” The MC has threatened action against those hawking without the license, saying, “If any person is found to be selling vegetables and fruits without a license in any sector, the vending carts of that person will be confiscated.”

This decision to provide licenses to 20 people for selling fruits and vegetables in each sector was taken in the house meeting of the Municipal Corporation. The Municipal Corporation will take Rs 3 thousand for non-motorized and Rs 5 thousand for motorised vending carts. “The Municipal Corporation will provide licenses to 20 people and only the first 20 applicants will be allotted the license by the corporation. One person can apply for a position in only one sector. It has been decided by the Municipal Corporation that any person who has already got a place in the vending zone will not be allowed to sell vegetables, fruits by roaming in the sector. Meanwhile those licensed under this, would not be allowed to get vending zones allotted to them,” said the Mayor.

About 680 non-motorised and motorised street vendors will get the right to run employment in the city, the MC has said. This step has been taken to make the city encroachment free and to ensure that vendors are not harmed.

While the residents of the city have hailed the decision, the vendors cry foul against the MC. “The MC has been using these tactics to favor those they have ties with. They may claim whoever comes first would get the spot but that has never happened. Whoever pays more money will get a slot booked. The MC has also killed our occupation with their anti-encroachment drives and allotment of vending zones. We have not earned since the pandemic began,” says 70-year-old Ramasre, who sets up a vegetable rehri in Sector 2 of the city.