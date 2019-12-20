Panchkula: Only 54 avail state-sponsored accidental death scheme

Of the total 108 accidental deaths that happened in Panchkula in 2018, only 49 had claimed benefits to the scheme. Of the total 108 accidental deaths that happened in Panchkula in 2018, only 49 had claimed benefits to the scheme.

Of the total 111 accidental deaths this year in Panchkula, only 54 laid claims to the ‘Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee Durghatna Sahayta Yojna’, a State-sponsored insurance scheme, that gives relief of Rs 1 lakh to the immediate family members of the victim. The scheme also covers murders.

The scheme that was launched in April 2017, offers coverage to people belonging to all income groups. “The scheme was basically launched for the people of Haryana who have not been listed to avail benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana due to any reason,” said Vishal Saini, District Social Welfare Officer of Panchkula.

According to the data available on the State website of Social Justice and Empowerment, almost twice the number of people had registered for the scheme within three months of the 2018-19 financial year with 131 people registering from April 2018 till June 2018 as compared to only 74 registering from April 2017 to March 2018.

Talking about it with Chandigarh Newsline, Saini said, “The number of people who approach to avail the scheme as opposed to the accidental deaths that happen, is still very small. Though the number is rising slowly, awareness is the biggest issue. People do not know about it.”

Giving information about the scheme, Vishal said, any person from 18 to 70 years of age is eligible under the scheme provided they have not enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna. Accidents of all kinds including rail, road, air accidents, fire accidents, snake bites, drowning, riots and strikes, poisoning, frostbite, attack by animals, sun burn, lighting, burn injuries at el are covered in the scheme. “All accidental deaths that exclude suicide or any kind of self injury are covered under the scheme. Basically, any sudden death that is not due to a disease like heart-attack are covered,” said Saini.

The scheme also gives Rs 1 lakh to those who suffer irrecoverable loss like loss of both eyes, both hands or loss of sight in one eye and loss of hand or foot due to the accident. “The numbers of such cases range in 1000s if not more. But it is only due to the lack of information that we receive claims in only double digits,” said Saini.

The budget for the scheme in the first year was Rs 800 lakh which was then reduced to Rs 500 lakh for the year 2018-19.

The procedure to file claim for the scheme is simple said Saini. “All one needs is to fill the claim form and submit documents including a Haryana domicile certificate, age proof of the victim, Aadhar copy of both the victim and the applicant laying claim, death certificate, post-mortem report, a copy of the FIR and a copy of the passbook so we can send the amount to the bank account,” he informed.

The application can be submitted via ‘saral’ portal which needs to be sanctioned by the District Commissioner and the District Social Welfare Officer. “We release money as soon as we get the budget. If we have budget handy, we send it to the applicant’s bank account within a month”, said Saini.

