Panchkula: On first marriage anniversary, man ‘kills’ wife, commits suicide

A 21-YEAR-OLD man committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife at Rajiv Colony, Sector 16, on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Shab-e-noor, 21. Her husband was identified as Faizan, 21. He jumped before a moving train on the railway track near Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran. Wednesday was the first marriage anniversary of the couple.

The Sector 14 SHO, Inspector Naveen Sahaaran, said, “Faizan murdered his wife after strangling her with a phone charging cable at his house on Wednesday night. This morning he jumped before the moving train near Vikas Nagar. We have kept Shab-e-noor’s body at the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector 6. A forensic team has found strangulation marks around her neck. The cable was wrapped around her neck. Faizan’s body is in the custody of Government Railway Police.”

According to Faizan’s father, Dilshad, the victim allegedly had illicit relations with a lot of men. Her husband had reportedly even furnished a call recording of hers and her lover. On Wednesday, Dilshad said, the couple had gotten into a fight at Dilshad’s home in Sundar Nagar where she complained that Faizan had not got her any anniversary gift. “She wanted to live a lavish lifestyle that a family like ours could not provide. She wanted to eat meat every day but would only get vegetables here,” Dilshad said.

Police sources said while Faizan’s body was found at 9.30 am, the wife’s body was found around 10 am when the Panchkula control room received a call about the same and rushed to the spot. Faizan was a cycle mechanic and his wife was a homemaker.

While the time of the wife’s death has not been ascertained, Dilshad claimed he had a chat with the two around 9 pm when they were at Mauli Jagran mandi.

Shab-e-noor belonged to Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh while Faizan’s father Dilshad belonged Bijnor in UP. While Dilshad had moved out of the state in 1978, the arranged marriage between the two was solemnised last year. Both belonged to the same extended family.

No post-mortem on Shab-e-noor’s body was conducted on Thursday as her parents are on their way to the city from Meerut.

Faizan had six siblings out of whom, two met with accidents and died. Of the remaining four, while two sisters are married, the elder brother works with his father and the younger is in jail serving time under the Arms Act. He will be released on Friday from the Ambala jail after completing his sentence.

