Panchkula: No deaths, 62 new Covid cases

While 62 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Wednesday— a total of 113 cases were added to the district tally owing to the addition of pending cases from Tuesday, which were traced by the department on Wednesday.

In a relief, after a gap of several weeks, no Covid-related deaths were reported in the district during the day.

With a consistently decreasing number of active cases each day, Panchkula on Wednesday had 774 active cases.

Till now, 5,132 persons have been cured of Covid-19 and discharged in the district.

A total of 5,992 persons hailing from Panchkula, with an added 1,964 from other districts have tested positive in Panchkula as yet. As many as 86 people have succumbed to the disease. The district has sampled 66,603 people as yet.

