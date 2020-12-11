Man stabbed to death as clash breaks out in Panchkula colony

The victim who died was identified as Sagar (24), a resident of Rajiv Colony.

One man was allegedly murdered, while another suffered serious injuries in a clash that broke out at Rajiv colony, on late Wednesday night. An FIR was registered. Police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the act as no arrests have been made in the case.

The victim who died was identified as Sagar (24), a resident of Rajiv Colony, who along with his friend Mannu (25) was on his way back home at around 12.20 am, when the prime accused, Arun allegedly started a brawl with the two. “Arun took out a knife from his trousers and attacked Sagar, pushing the knife in his stomach. He then took a beer bottle and hit Sagar on his head with it. He then tried to stab Sagar on the head with the knife, which I tried to stop with my hand, and received a deep cut,” stated Mannu, who was injured, in the FIR.

The victims escaped the sport after that, but the accused caught up with them a few lanes ahead, and attacked them again. “I started shouting for help as Sagar fell to the ground. We were saved by Aakash (Sagar’s brother), Bhushan and Sunil. The accused ran away after spotting them,” added Mannu in the FIR.

The two men were rushed to the hospital in an auto, where Sagar was declared brought dead. Mannu suffering grievous injuries in his hand and leg was referred to PGIMER. FIR has been filed at the Sector 14 police station under sections 302, 323, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday, Sagar’s family gheraoed the Sector 16 police post demanding justice for Sagar, who used to set up a rehri with his brother in Mauli Jagran. He is survived by his parents, a brother and a sister.

