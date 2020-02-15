Panchkula municipal corporation sets up makeshift cow shed, work of catching stray cattle begins

The cowshed can house as many as 100 cattle, informed Madan Lal, Chief Sanitary Inspector of the Municipal Corporation, who has been given charge of controlling the menace. (Representational Image) The cowshed can house as many as 100 cattle, informed Madan Lal, Chief Sanitary Inspector of the Municipal Corporation, who has been given charge of controlling the menace. (Representational Image)

As many as 11 cows have been caught and put in a temporary cow shed set up by the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula after two fighting bulls claimed the life of a 23-year-old boy on February 8.

Shehbaz Khan, a resident of Ramgarh was on his way back home late evening on February 8, when two fighting bulls hit him. He was taken to Ojas hospital for treatment from where he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries early morning.

Following the incident, the civic body, which was already planning on making temporary cow sheds, accelerated the process and made one inside its vacant slaughterhouse in Industrial Area, Phase 1. A team consisting of seven people has been formed to catch stray cattle. At least one man has also been challenged for leaving his cow unattended, since the beginning of the drive.

The cowshed can house as many as 100 cattle, informed Madan Lal, Chief Sanitary Inspector of the Municipal Corporation, who has been given charge of controlling the menace. The cows are being provided with water and food. “A trolley of chaara has been bought by the MC costing approximately Rs 40,000. The trolley should last for almost two weeks but it will depend on the number of cattle that come in. We are encouraging people to donate chaara/bhuusa to the MC at the shed so we can sustain the cattle,” said Madan.

The civic body has identified 800 stray cattle in the district. The Panchkula MC lacks a self-owned cow-shed and thus has to depend on private ones which have been full for some time now.

Another shed that was to be built at a cost of Rs 5.62 crore at ‘Sukhdarshanpur’, was canceled mid-way by the Panchkula MC. The work was first stopped after MC’s own councillor asked for a probe in the matter, but after the files were cleared by the vigilance department, the work never began as the civic body canceled the tender. The shed was then handed over to an NGO to complete the work, which still lies pending

