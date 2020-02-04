Panchkula: Election of new MC’s House seems farther away, former councillors stand divided on bifurcation issue

The High Court had no where directed the corporation to stay them but they did. Another House seems more than a year away. At least two years have been wasted,” said Ravi Kant Swami, former councillor of Ward 13. (File) The High Court had no where directed the corporation to stay them but they did. Another House seems more than a year away. At least two years have been wasted,” said Ravi Kant Swami, former councillor of Ward 13. (File)

With the Punjab and Haryana High Court disposing of the case and directing the state to decide the fate of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation’s bifurcation in six months, after consulting the councillors of the last term- the election day for a new House seems farther than before.

The case that began in January 2018 has kept the Panchkula Municipal Corporation without a House of councillors for more than a year and half now.

If the decision for the bifurcation does come in, a petitioner in the case, Satindar Singh Tony said that he will move the High Court again and if it were to come denying the bifurcation, according to the time limit of six months, set by the court, elections will only begin by the end of the year and a house will be formed in 2021.

“The day for the election seems to be far. The elections have already been stayed by the corporation for no reason at all. The High Court had no where directed the corporation to stay them but they did. Another House seems more than a year away. At least two years have been wasted,” said Ravi Kant Swami, former councillor of Ward 13.

Meanwhile, the order of the court gives some weight to the councillors’ word as well to make a decision in the matter. While councillors of as many as 20 wards of the district had initially passed an unanimous resolution against the bifurcation of the Municipal Corporation, the House seems to stand divided now.

Chandigarh Newsline spoke to 14 councillors about their stance on the future of the MC. As many as eight councillors said that they want the corporation to stay and continue the work in areas including Kalka and Pinjore, while six of them said that they want Panchkula MC to be divided into two, with Panchkula getting a corporation and the areas of Kalka and Pinjore getting a committee.

The ones who favour the bifurcation, insisted that the decision will bring all-round development of all the areas, including Panchkula and Pinjore.

While councillors of Panchkula want the bifurcation so that revenues from the city is not spent on Kalka or Pinjore, the ones from Kalka say that it is their revenue that is used in Panchkula and the development needs of the villages are often forgotten.

Councillor of Kalka’s Ward 5, Krishan Lal said, “Our area has a lot of villages. It is not a developed area like Panchkula. If we need a house to focus on us, we must get our own. Moreover, having an MC office in Panchkula is a big drawback. When people of our area want any work to be done, they have to commute to the city and if an officer is not present, it is all in vain. Moreover, the revenue earned from our block is also used for development in Panchkula.”

CB Goel, who also wants the MC to be bifurcated, said, “We could not allocate funds properly. A lot of our revenue goes into the other area’s development, which does not contribute to our income much. Panchkula’s money must stay in Panchkula.”

Councillors who do not want the MC to be bifurcated, reasoned that the Centre allots a lot of funds to a corporation, which is used for development works in areas of Pinjore and Kalka. “A Nagar Palika has no funds at all. When we had a committee, we could not even complete works worth Rs 14,000. While under the corporation, we have got projects worth Rs 14 crore implemented,” said Sangat Singh of Kalka’s Ward 2.

Meanwhile, several former councillors have even raised questions over the state’s intent, alleging that the government does not want to hold elections.

Former councillor of Ward 14, Lilly Bawa said, “This is a tragedy for Panchkula. Without our presence, useless projects like building of an unpleasing entry gate have been implemented. The voice of the former members is being totally ignored. Public at large has suffered the most. It is the stray dogs and cattle that are ruling the roads of the city. Where are the LED lights that were promised. Instead of throwing away money, they could have shown urgency in making bus queue shelters.”

She added: “All funds too have been exhausted. Any public body without check and balances is a home for corruption.”

