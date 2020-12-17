Panchkula listed as 1 of 6 model cities under Smart Cities Challenge

At public bike station in Panchkula. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Panchkula on Wednesday became one of the six cities to be listed as model cities under the Smart Cities Challenge programme.

While congratulating the officers and employees of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, MC Commissioner RK Singh said that in view of the employees’ better and hard work, the government of India has included Panchkula as a model city among six other cities named under the Smart Cities Challenge Programme, on Wednesday.

In a meeting held by the Commissioner, Executive Officer of the Corporation- Jarnail Singh and his team were specially congratulated.

It is noteworthy that the Bharat Safai Mitra Suraksha Challenging Scheme was launched on November 19 to run till August 15 next year and will focus on three important initiatives, including 24-hour citizen helpline, public awareness campaign and the repair of sewerage system by machines.

Singh, while presiding over the meeting of the officials in his office, specifically directed them to ensure completion of their respective development works in a scheduled time. “If there is any problem in undertaking developmental projects, then prepare the report on priority basis and submit it to the Joint Commissioner,” he instructed the officials.

Discussion regarding the upcoming Swachh Bharat Mission Survey 2021 was also held in the meeting. Horticulture waste management, dumping ground updates, manure from dry waste and other development works going on in the district as well as other works in the city were reviewed, said Singh.

