Panchkula MLA writes to PM, urges for setting up of military equipment factory in district

Amid tensions on the Indo-China border, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta has demanded setting up of a military equipment factory on HMT land in Panchkula district.

Gupta wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, requesting that Rs 20 lakh crore from the economic package, announced by the Prime Minister for Covid-19 crisis, be allotted for the project.

If the project proposed by Gupta is realised, it will prove to be a milestone for the industrial and economic development of Panchkula.

In the letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Gupta said, the Ministry of Defense is planning to set up a military equipment industry with Rs 20 lakh crore from the Covid-19 relief package. A large amount of land will be required for the same and the 800-acre of vacant HMT land lying near Panchkula will prove to be the most suitable for the project. “The land is near the cantonment area at Chandi Mandir, Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force and Terminal Ballistic Research Laboratory, so it is a better place in terms of security,” Gupta said in the letter.

Further, pointing out the benefits of the land and the location, he said that the suggested site is located on the Panchkula-Shimla National Highway, the area is also connected to Kalka Railway Station and is only 25 km away from Chandigarh International Airport. “Besides this, basic facilities like machinery, space for offices, workshop, club, accommodation for staff, sports ground, hospital, market for daily use items and school are already available here. All these resources can be renewed as needed and used for military equipment industry. Located in the foothills of Shivalik, this area is also pollution free,” he wrote. Insisting that the area’s population may not just welcome the project but also get involved, he said, “A large number of experienced former soldiers live in Panchkula. The center of the army’s western command is also located here. Hence, the climate here is perfectly suitable for this type of an industry”.

