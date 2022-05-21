Panchkula MLA hurt in car mishap

Written by Sushant Nepta

Haryana Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, had a close shave on Friday afternoon after the car he was travelling in met with an accident near Sector 48, Chandigarh.

Sources said that though the cause of the crash had not been exactly determined yet, preliminary investigations suggest that the pilot car in Gupta’s cavalcade was first hit by a car. Gupta’s car then went and collided with the rear of the pilot car, leading to its front being wrecked completely.

The Speaker, who was on his way to attend a national level programme of Agrawal Samaj in Udaipur, suffered minor inuries in the mishap and was rushed to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Officials said that after the accident in the afternoon, Gupta decided to postpone his Rajasthan program and he returned back to his Panchkula residence.

As per the police, the accident occured at a spot that was between the border of Chandigarh and Mohali. The police of both the cities rushed to the spot after receiving news of the incident. However, the police from both the regions have so far refused a written complaint in the matter.

Officials said that the Speaker was taken to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, after the incident and an MRI was conducted on Gupta there. The MRI report showed no major signs of any serious injuries to the Speaker’s back.

Talking to the Indian Express, the CMO of Civil Hospital, Panchkula, Dr Mukta Singh, confirmed, “The MRI report doesn’t show signs of any serious injuries. He complained of a a little pain in the back, for which we have prescribed painkillers for two to three days. We have also advised complete rest for two days”.