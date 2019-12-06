Panchkula: Minor girl sets herself on fire, dies at hospital

The girl was missing since Wednesday. (Representational) The girl was missing since Wednesday. (Representational)

A 15-AND-A-HALF-YEAR-OLD girl set herself on fire in a park of Sector 7 near 17-18-7-8 roundabout of Panchkula on Thursday. The girl was rushed to the Civil Hospital of Panchkula from where she was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she succumbed to injuries.

Dr Amarjeet, incharge of emergency at Civil Hospital of Panchkula, said: “The girl was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and had suffered 100 per cent burns. We referred her to PGI but chances of her survival looked bleak already.”

The Panchkula DCP, Kamaldeep Goyal, said, “Prima-facie and on accounts of eyewitnesses, this looks like a case of suicide. We are investigating the matter. The forensic team too reached the spot to collect samples.”

According to official sources, the victim was a minor, a student of class X and a resident of Dhakoli. She had been missing since Wednesday. A complaint in this regard had been filed by her parents at Dhakoli police post. Sources said she was the only daughter of her parents.

“The girl had a fight with her parents on Wednesday over her use of phone. Her parents had confiscated her phone. The girl had been missing since then,” said a police official.

In a bag recovered from the scene of crime, various tickets from Chandigarh to Manali and Chandigarh to Solan along with one for Panchkula to Zirakpur were found. One knife and some painkillers were recovered too.

ACP Noopur Bishnoi, other senior police officers and SHOs of sectors 5 and 14 reached the spot.

