Panchkula mini-secretariat cordoned off, employees distressed

“It is not the first time that nominations for elections are being filed, but this the first time everything else seems to be shut,” said an employee at the secretariat. Mini-secretariat, Panchkula, has remained cordoned-off since Friday, the first day of nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The secretariat, which is thronged by hundreds of people each day, for various issues, remained desolate on Monday, as the area of the secretariat beginning from the Saral Kendra to the secretariat gate that opens on the highway was barricaded and remained unaccessible. The area is prime place for the employees and visitors to park their two-wheelers. Many people who intended to go to the secretariat were seen taking a U-turn as the secretariat seemed shut.

Meanwhile, the employees of the secretariat complained that they should at least be given entry and their vehicles should be allowed to be parked at the designated parking. One of the employee, who works at Mansa Devi, said that even the ‘sarkaari’ vehicles that had come to pick up goods, like mics and speakers for announcements, was not let to be passed. “How are we supposed to carry all that heavy stuff on our own?” he groused.

Another employee of the Excise department said, “It is a big issue. It is not like elections are happening for the first time, but I have never seen this happen here before. I have stopped bringing my bike to work these days. Where earlier it used to take me 15 minutes to reach from Sector 19, now it takes me an hour as I walk for a kilometer, take an auto and then walk again.”

Out of the two lifts at the secretariat, while one has been dysfunctional for a long time, the second one has become unaccessible as the gates that led to the lift has been shut. A woman accountant at the secretariat said, “It is the biggest issue that I have been facing. The lift was there for the convenience of old and handicapped people. How are they supposed to climb up the stairs?”

DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said, the move has come in accordance with the Election Commission guidelines, according to which, not more than three cars can come for each representative and not more than five members can enter the building for filing the nomination. He further said, the action was being taken as a precautionary measure and to ensure that there is no violation of law and order.

The restrictions on the secretariat is imposed from 9 am to 5 pm, whereas the nomination timing is 11am to 3 pm. The discrepancies in the timings have led many employees to raise questions over the validity of the restrictions.

“While we are forced to either park our vehicles far off and walk to the office or not bring them at all. The officials who come in their air-conditioned cars have put the barriers. They never have to walk on foot,” said a clerk at the PRO office.