Panchkula MC’s inaction compels residents to hire trolley, dump horticulture waste

Weary of complaining to the Municipal Corporation to clear the Electricity department’s horticulture waste from Sector 12, the sector’s residents decided to rent a trolley and dump the waste at a dumping ground in Sector 23. The decision was taken at a RWA meeting on Tuesday.

The residents of Sector 12 have been complaining to the MC about the waste for at least 15 days, but to no avail. The residents alleged that they had also approached the MC executive officer Jarnail Singh and MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal, but no action was taken.

A resident of Sector 12 and ex-MC councilor Lilly Bawa said, “It has been about 15 days since the matter was brought to the MC’s notice. I had personally sent pictures of the sector’s state to MC executive officer Jarnail Singh on September 24, but no action was taken. Then, I spoke to the MC commissioner over phone and a new supervisor was sent to look into the matter, however, nothing was done.”

President of Sector 12 RWA, Vippan Sahni said, the present condition of the sector was in stark contrast to its past. As the sector, which holds a green belt and well-maintained parks, had received the best sector prize three times, including once in the present year. “The sector’s residents are fed-up of seeing the waste lying around. Hence, we have decided to get the work done at our own expense. The sector used to be the best and look at its condition now.”

The residents said that the trolley will carry a banner of the RWA to send a message that the MC’s work of picking up waste was being carried out by the RWAs.

However, when contacted, MC executive officer Jarnail Singh said, “I had no idea about the situation. A trolley will be sent there on Wednesday itself, to get the work done.”