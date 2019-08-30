Panchkula MC’s crores of rupees meant for cleaning, repairing road gullies going down the drain

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation’s crores of rupees are going down the drain each year, as road gullies continue to remain choked and unrepaired causing flooding and immense danger to human lives during the monsoon season.

Advertising

Information accessed by Chandigarh Newsline revealed that a budget of Rs 1.14 crore was passed for cleaning and repair of road gullies across the district in the year 2017 and Rs 98.15 lakh were allocated for the same work last year.

Although the official figure of the amount spent on cleaning and repairing road gullies for this year was not readily available, but sources in the Municipal Corporation told Newsline that at least Rs 50 lakh has already been spent this year.

Residents, however, are not impressed and cry foul. RP Malhotra, President, residents welfare association, Sector 8, said, “I am an engineer with 40 years of experience. Storm water drainage system has three vital components – road gullies, system line and manholes. Climate change cannot be blamed for water-logging in the sectors. Drainage system was designed for an optimum quantum of downpour in a single day and if it was working properly when it was laid then it should work well today as well.

Advertising

Problem arises when it is not maintained properly. All three components lie choked with mud and waste. Flooding water damages roads, which lead to heavy expenditure on re-carpeting. This is not all, hundreds of man-hours are lost in stranded vehicles in traffic jams on flooded roads. Vehicles too get damaged. All this mess can be avoided by exercising a caution to clean the choked system manually as well as mechanically with suction machines.”

In 2017, the MC had divided Panchkula city into five zones and had issued five different tenders for repair and cleaning of road gullies.On not getting adequate response to tenders, the cleaning and repair work was carried out on quotation basis by different contractors only on “need-basis”.

This year again, the MC started work in six wards of the city. Tenders for cleaning, repairing and construction of fresh road gullies were issued in June for sectors 10 and 11; sectors 12, 12A and 14; Sector 21 and Maheshpur village; sectors 2 and 4, Haripur and Majri village; Sector 20 (Part-II), Aashiana and sectors 25 and 26.

Although work was carried in these areas, residents, however, allege that it was not upto the mark and the problem of flooding still continues. Work in other areas of the city is yet to be done. MC officials, however, claim they were waiting for the rains to get over before beginning the work.

SK Nayar, President of the Residents welfare association, Panchkula, said, “I received numerous complaints of water logging and blocked road gullies from across the city. The road gullies are in shatters. The contractors have done a shoddy job. I have also written to the Chief Minister multiple times, seeking a thorough probe in the manner in which tenders are allotted. As such, the work of cleaning and repair began in June. By that time the monsoon showers had already begun and the damage was done. Even where the road gullies are cleaned, the garbage taken out is thrown on the roadside, which flows back into the road gullies when it rains”.

Satyavan, Superintending Engineer, MC said, “There is a lack of co-ordination between people who clean the road gullies and people who are assigned to pick up the garbage. I will ask our estate officer to direct the sanitation department to be more careful from now on.”

“Residents can download the ‘Harpath App’ and lodge such complaints there. We assure that action will be taken within 24 hours”, he added.

According to the MC norms, road gullies should be covered with cement lids and iron mesh for safety purpose. However, the reality is that covers of road gullies and manholes are either cracked or broken. Covers are missing in some places. Many such road gullies and manholes can be spotted in sectors 2, 4 and 16 (near the BSNL office). Residents generally cover these holes with wooden logs to prevent their children from falling into the gullies.