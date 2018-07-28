Panchkula MC To Impose Penalty From August 1: Letting your dog poop in open? Then be ready to shell out money

From August 1, pet owners letting their dogs defecate in the open will be penalised. Panchkula Municipal Corporation has informed that it would impose a penalty every time a pet owner is found allowing his dog to poop in the open. The fine will be in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, depending on the number of times such violations are committed. And, if the pet owner fails to pay the fine, it would be added to his house tax bill.

The civic body has also published a public notice on the issue. The information, sent out by the administrator, stated, “The owners of pet dogs who let their dogs defecate in open public spaces like roads, parks, footpaths leaving these places filthy will be challaned. So, they will have to pay a fine of Rs 500 in the first instance, Rs 1,000 in the second instance, Rs 2,500 in the third instance and Rs 5,000 more will be imposed for each subsequent offence.”

Inspectors and officials of the engineering wing have been assigned the duty of checking the violations and imposing challans.

Sanitary inspectors, assistant sanitary inspectors and above-rank officers of the sanitary wing, junior engineers and officers of the above rank of engineering wing will issue the challans.

It was also specified in the notice, “If the pet owners don’t pay the penalty, it will be added to their house tax. This order will be implemented with effect from August 1, 2018, and the Municipal Corporation will launch an awareness drive and sensitisation campaign for the pet owners.”

The MC is also looking into the feasibility of developing “poop points” for such pets. “The probability of developing poop points in every sector and dog parks will also be worked out and if found feasible, they will be developed,” further stated the Administrator in his notice.

A senior MC official said they were getting a number of complaints from locals regarding this issue. “Usually pet owners take their dogs out and let them poop on footpaths or green belts. It not only leaves the environment dirty but also objections are raised by other residents whose surroundings are left unclean because of this,” the official added.

Sources said that in case residents take pictures of pet owners committing the said violation and WhatsApp it to the concerned officials, MC would verify and issue challans accordingly.

