Panchkula MC starts building check dam to stop sewage water flow into Sukhna choe

OFFICIALS OF Panchkula Municipal Corporation swung into action a day after Chandigarh Newsline reported how dirty water, which residents claimed was a mix of sewage and waste water, continued to enter the Sukhna choe from one part of Saketri village despite an assurance to the contrary by the Panchkula MC commissioner to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Workers were deployed near the Panditon ka Mohalla on Monday morning. They were constructing a 50-foot-long cemented check dam across the choe to stop the flow of sewage water from the area from going further downstream. Also, three water draining machines had been put to work to suck up the dirty water and release it in a nearby park. An over 100-metre-long plastic pipe transported the water from the machines to the park.

A press release from Panchkula MC Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal, which was the same as the status report prepared on Monday by the junior engineer, municipal engineer, executive engineer and superintending engineer, confirmed the CNL report (Still Choe Dirty, September 17), “That there are open drains through which surface waste water of the mohalla is travelling towards the Sukhna choe.”

According to the engineers, “The said water has been stopped/checked by construction of a fifth check dam of upstream in site of Sukhna choe” – a reference to the check dam that was built today – “and only in the event there will be heavy rain in upper catchment area, the flooded water will cross over the 5th newly constructed check dam. It is pertinent to mention here that MC Panchkula has already constructed four check dams in a reach of approximately 540 metres from the bridge on the downstream side of Sukhna choe to ensure that silt/suspended matter are checked/stopped at the dam.”

The engineers also said in the status report that during an inspection on August 30, they found that the residents had built their own toilets and connected them to the soak pits to dispose of their sewerage and that these soak pits were being cleaned periodically. CNL had reported that there was no cleaning and the overflow from the soak pits was joining the waste water in its journey to Sukhna choe.

The status report also said that “temporary arrangements of tapping of village waste water coming from the Panditon ka Mohalla are being made by constructing sump well including installation of pumping system and laying of pipeline to drain out the waste water from sump well for irrigation purposes to adjoining parks”.

Panchkula administration officials, too, visited the spot on Monday. An official said they were making sure that sewage water did not enter the choe from anywhere.

