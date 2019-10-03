Panchkula MC holds campaign to reduce usage of single-use plastic

TO COMMEMORATE the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, MC Panchkula organised a “Swachhta Hi Sewa” campaign, including various events around the city on Wednesday

A voluntary surrender of single use plastic campaign was conducted in the Sector 20 market, wherein MC commissioner Rajesh Jogpal appealed to shopkeepers to surrender single use plastic and polythene. Him and other MC officers went from shop to shop and collected single use plastic and polythene bags from shopkeepers. Around 100 kgs of single use plastic was collected in the drive. This plastic will be used in the construction of MC roads, said Jopgpal

The District Administration also collected single use plastic from the rural areas of the district and handed them over to MC Panchkula. Similarly, Students of Government College, Sector 1 also collected single use plastic and handed it to MC Panchkula

Earlier too, single-use plastic and polythene has been used in the construction of the parking lot in Sector 14, Panchkula.

A poster making and slogan writing competition was also organised at the Sector 12A community centre, where students from GSSS Sector 20 and Sector 19 Panchkul participated

Neelam of Class 10th GMSSS Sector 20 Panchkula stood first in the poster making competition and Aparna, Class 7th, GMSSS Sector 20, Panchkula stood first in the slogan writing competition. The awards were handed out by Rajesh Jogpal.

The students and others present in the function also pledged to stay away from using plastic in their day to day lives.

Jogpal urged students and people to extend swachhta campaign by asking their family and friends to take the vow of not using single use plastic bags. He also advocated the usage of cloth bags which are environment-friendly

Cloth bags were distributed to all participants and people present at the function to motivate and persuade them further.

A mass awareness programme was also organised at the Sector 20 market where the students from New India Senior Secondary School performed a nukkad natak on, “Sop using single use plastic.” This play was also performed in the markets of Sector 15, Sector 9 and Sector 11.