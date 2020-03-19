Panchkula MC files police complaint against employee for swindling Rs 1 crore

Shravan, reportedly, he used to forge the signatures of senior officials of MC to send money Shravan, reportedly, he used to forge the signatures of senior officials of MC to send money

The Municipal Corporation has lodged a police complaint against an employee working on a contractual basis for swindling Rs 1 crore. The accused, identified as Shravan Kumar, had been reportedly embezzling money since October from the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) grant that was deposited in three accounts of the Municipal Corporation at Punjab National Bank. The scam came to light on Tuesday, when officials of NULM met the MC executive officer and pointed out irregularities.

Shravan was posted as superintendent and was incharge of the NULM funds. Reportedly, he used to forge the signatures of senior officials of MC to send money via RTGS to individual accounts. “He has made several transactions of Rs 5-6 lakh each into individual accounts over a period of past six months adding up to almost Rs 1 crore from the grant of National Urban Livelihood Mission,” an MC official said.

According to the rules mandated by the government, RTGS given to the bank for transferring money must have at least two signatures — one of a senior account officer of the department and another of a senior member of the organisation which could have been either executive officer or commissioner without which the bank cannot transfer the money.

But in the present case, sources said that only a single forged signature was used to make the transactions. The forged signature is that of Executive Officer Jarnail Singh.

“We have filed a complaint and have withdrawn the remaining Rs 14 crore from the bank. No culprit would be spared. I have also written to the bank to make good the loss of Rs 1.01 crore which has been deducted from our grant. It is due to the lapse or connivance of bank officials that money has been transferred to the individuals. Though I have not named the bank directly in the FIR, I have definitely said that without their connivance it is not possible,” MC Commissioner Sumedha Kataria told Chandigarh Newsline.

A complaint was received by Executive Officer Jarnail Singh late on Tuesday evening after which he first called the accused in question and later informed the Joint Commissioner as well as Commissioner. On Wednesday, information was sought from the manager of Sector 2, Punjab National Bank, about the transactions in the last one year. In the RTGS details given to the corporation by the bank, it was found that about Rs 1 crore was transferred by the bank to the savings account of about 20 to 25 people, including Deeksha Enterprises, on one signature only. The process of fake signature of executive officer by Shravan Kumar started in October 2019. There have been about 15 to 20 such transactions.

