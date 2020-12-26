Panchkula MC Elections: ‘Surjewala says change in Panchkula will shake central, state govts; Goyal assures 27 works as soon as he wins’

Former deputy CM Chander Mohan, Randeep Surjewala and Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia during their campaign at Sector 16, Panchkula, Friday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

As campaigning for Sunday’s Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections entering its final day Friday, rigorous campaigns and rallies were held across the city before the model code of conduct came into force.

Congress called in the big guns on the last day with their national spokesperson and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday campaigning in support of party mayoral candidate, Upinder Ahluwalia.

Addressing a rally in Khatauli village, Surjewala said Ahluwalia as mayor has worked hard in the past years and developed Panchkula. “The process of reverse counting of Khattar-led Haryana government will start the day Upinder along with other party councillors win Panchkula MC poll. The government will change in Haryana, and it will begin with the BJP’s defeat in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation,” he added.

Surjewala said that the BJP government at the Centre and in the state has disconnected from the common people.

He further said, “Today if the farmers want to go to Delhi to talk about their rights, the highways and roads are dug up. They are subjected to water cannons in winter. In such a harsh winter, farmers are forced to lie under the open sky. Are the farmers not ours? Are their children not ours? And yet, they are not heard. So far, 44 farmers have died in 31 days.”

“Today, due to the hard work of the farmers, we are standing on our feet. The son of the same soil, in which we all have to merge, he is sitting at the door of Delhi to fight for all of us. Many people from Punjab, Himachal and Haryana have gone there. Today the people of this region should ask Khattar the question — what is their fault?” he said.

Surjewala said that Upendra Ahluwalia is getting support from every part of the city, every section, every society. “The elders have said that when ego hits the head, it is time to change the power. The change in Panchkula will also shake the central and state governments.”

He further said that this government has not been able to provide employment to the common people. “Instead of giving employment to people, their employment is being taken away. Money is being consumed at every level, corruption is at an all time high,” he alleged.

“Today, the central government has stopped the lives of farmers, traders and common people. In such a situation, your each vote to Congress in Panchkula MC poll will be like a slap in the face of BJP,” said Ahluwalia.

Chander Mohan, former deputy CM from Haryana, assured a tall win for the Congress, saying, “BJP should be ready to face adverse results in Panchkula. The voters in Panchkula are eagerly waiting to teach them a lesson for forcing farmers to leave farms and sit on roads against farm laws.”

Addressing a poll rally in support of Congress mayoral candidate, on Friday, Chander Mohan said: “We all are directly and indirectly linked to farmers. The real face of BJP has started to appear before the public now. The Centre and Haryana government are behaving like dictators by ignoring farmer’s plight.”

All India Punjabi Jagriti Manch president and former home minister Subhash Batra announced Manch and Punjabi community support to Congress’s mayoral candidate, Upinder Ahluwalia.

Talking to media during a press conference in sector 14 Congress office here on Friday, Subhash Batra said that the Congress is going to win strongly in Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections as the party is continuously getting the support of the people.

Many independents pledge support to BJP’s pick Goel

Meanwhile, BJP’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goel was joined by various social organisations and independents after they announced support to him.

Many independents also campaigned in favour of Kulbhushan Goyal including Sukhvindra Kaur from ward number 1 and Santosh Chauhan from ward number 9.

Goyal on Friday campaigned in various sectors and villages of the city and appealed to vote in favour of BJP in the corporation elections. He held a public meeting in Billa village where he said, “The BJP is developing villages adjacent to Panchkula and development works will be done in villages after I am voted to power.”

In another meeting, held in Sector 20, Goyal was assured by the Kashmiri Sabha of its full support under the leadership of Shiv Das and assured that every member of the Sabha would press BJP’s ‘lotus’ button. The Kamboj Sabha also assured Goyal of their full support.

Brahmin Samaj, Punjabi Samaj, Garhwal Sabha, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal assured Kulbhushan Goyal of their full support. Bharat Bhushan Rehod from Brahmin community, Harish Barthwal from Garhwal Sabha, Satya Narayan Verma from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Kailash Sharma from Bajrang Dal were present. The New Private Labour Contractors Union Panchkula, Vishwakarma Samaj Sabha, Panchkula and OBC Samaj also jointly announced their support to BJP’s Goyal.

Goyal said in his manifesto, “Twenty-seven development works promised will be implemented as soon as he is voted to power and he said he will stand and abide fully by his commitment.”

He has promised a solution to the issue of stray animals in the city within 3 months after assuming office. He assured that he will leave no stone unturned to fulfill all the promises made in the manifesto. He appealed to people not to go out of the city till December 27 and vote on Sunday.

Union Minister of State Rattan Lal Kataria, Assembly Speaker- local MLA Gian Chand Gupta and Ranjeeta Mehta who recently joined the saffron brigade also spoke in favour of the works done by Haryana government in Panchkula and Haryana and appealed to the residents to make Goyal victorious.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta, while campaigning vigorously on Friday, addressed various public meetings and appealed to the people to vote for BJP for development in the corporation elections. He appealed to people to celebrate Sunday, by contributing to the democracy by exercising their right to vote.

Gupta said people should use their vote properly and after giving proper thought. He appealed to people to vote for BJP for growth and development. Gian Chand Gupta said the previous mayor had only spent five years in writing letters and threatening officers, contractors and people to stop work and hence all development activities stalled during her tenure.

“The time has come to avoid such a situation again and all should vote in favour of BJP for development,” he said.