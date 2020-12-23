Upinder Ahluwalia responds to BJP: ‘List of my work is very long’

Panchkula mayor Upender Kaur Ahluwalia Ahluwalia addressed a public meeting at Chowki village on Tuesday. (Express file photo by Jaipal Singh)

“The list of my work for Panchkula development as its mayor from 2013-2018 is long. At the same time, the list of incomplete development works from June 2018 onwards when my stint ended is also very long,” remarked Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Ahluwalia as she responded to the allegations made by the BJP against her.

Ahluwalia stated this while addressing a public meeting at Chowki village on Tuesday.

Giving details of the works done by her, she said that Panchkula MC was audited for transaction bank accounts first time during her stint. Tests were also conducted from Shri Ram Lab, Delhi for the first time to improve the road quality.

“For the first time in Panchkula, an open gym was established in sectors. All the parks of the corporation were properly maintained and beautified. Construction of the railway overbridge was started in Sector 49. Community centres were built in various villages. The first library of Panchkula was established in Sector 42 and for the first time in Panchkula, civic amenities centres were connected to people with ease. All pavements were paved with paver blocks (tiles), CCTV cameras were installed for the first time in Panchkula for civil defence. Night sweeping was introduced for the convenience of citizens,” she said, recounting the list of developments during her tenure.

Continuing, she said, “Establishment of Rain Base for Destitute Dependents, LED lights were installed for the first time in various sectors and villages, In some sectors, a long-pending park committee was formed.”

Talking about incomplete works since she demitted office, she said that despite the construction of Sukhdarshanpur gaushala which was started in 2017, it has not been completed yet.

“Construction of bus queue shelters in Panchkula, which has remained a prime concern of citizens could not be completed. Despite the passing of the proposal of the dog kennel, it was also not built. Despite the construction of a railway overbridge in Sector 9, its work was also not completed. Road connectivity of Sector 20 and 24 could not be done by highway. Despite the passage of the impinging ground, its displacement did not come out of the residential area. Not a single LED light has been installed in Panchkula in the last two-and-a-half years,” she said.

“Despite the commencement of construction of the municipal office building, its work was also not completed. Even as the passage of the resolution, the citizens of Panchkula have not yet been able to get 24-hour water facilities. Panchkula did not have any new rechargeable borewells and old borewells were also not maintained. Despite the passage of the proposal for the intersection of sector 8-9, 15-16 and rain water harvesting system in 19, the installation could not be done. Panchkula could not install a single CCTV camera and the maintenance and management of the cameras installed earlier could not be done. Night sweeping started for the convenience of citizens was discontinued. No action, management and improvement could be achieved even after the death of 70 cows in Mansa Devi Gaushala,” she said, challenging the BJP to answer her on all these incomplete works.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.