Panchkula MC elections: 93 file nomination on the last day

Congress Mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia and former Haryana deputy CM Chander Mohan greet BJP leaders on the last day of filing nominations for Panchkula MC polls. (Jaipal Singh)

On the last day of the nomination process for the Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections, 93 candidates filed nomination papers. A total of 125 nominations have been filed.

Of the 93, as many as nine were for the post of mayor, 84 were filed for the post of councillor.

As many as 32 candidates had filed nominations Tuesday, out of whom 30 had filed for the post of councillor while two had filed for the mayoral post.

Padam Garg, Upendra Kaur Ahluwalia, Dhawal Pratap Singh Ahluwalia, Kulbhushan Goyal, Sudarshan Bansal, Pushpinder Singh, Anil, Krishna Aggarwal and Shyam Singh Negi have filed their nominations for the post of mayor. Kulbhushan Goyal and his wife Anju submitted papers Tuesday.

Ahluwalia files nomination papers

Accompanied by Chander Mohan, the former Haryana deputy chief minister, the Congress mayoral candidate for Panchkula MC poll, Upinder Ahluwalia, filed her nomination papers on Wednesday. Banking upon the good works carried out by her during her last stint as city mayor from 2013-2018, she expressed confidence to win this time too with a big margin.

She said, “Around 1.90 lakh voters of 20 wards of Panchkula MC cannot be made fool by false propaganda. The people are well aware of who makes fake tall claims and who actually perform for community betterment. The development carried out by us during our last term speaks about us. We had left no stone unturned as far as development was concerned and we would be on our job from day one after getting re-elected.”

Later, addressing party workers at Upinder’s poll office in Sector 14 here, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said that this ‘image company style work’ of BJP would not work now. “You can’t make fools of people for long. The dual face of BJP has been exposed and people are waiting to teach them a lesson,” she asserted.

Panchkula MC poll would reflect the common man’s mood against the BJP for its anti-people policies, she said.

Commenting on the Baroda win, Selja said, “The process has already started with Congress winning in Baroda bypoll in Haryana. After the four-month Lok Sabha poll, we performed better in the Assembly poll in this region. Our candidate won from Kalka and from Panchkula former deputy CM Chander Mohan lost by a narrow margin.”

Hailing Upinder, she said that Upinder had carried out numerous development projects in Panchkula and public is well aware of it. “She will return to the Mayor post again to serve Panchkula people with a thumping margin and (there will be) a record margin win for all party candidates,” she said.

Selja dismissed dissidence rumours in the party’s rank and file for Panchkula MC poll.

Replying to a media query during a press conference at a local hotel here in the late afternoon, Selja said all party leaders and workers are united and working tirelessly for the victory of Upinder Ahluwalia as Panchkula Mayor and party candidates in other wards.

She said, “It’s normal reaction to get upset over not getting the ticket. Everybody can’t get a ticket. It’s a process that moves like this in politics. Denying a ticket doesn’t mean that everything is lost as there are other ways to move forwards within party structure.”

“We are fighting MC polls on party symbols to send a positive signal to grassroots level. Following instructions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the party leader and workers are working hard at grassroots level. For MC polls, we are doing door-to-door campaigning at grassroots level.”

“The people will root BJP in MC polls as its anti-people face has been exposed in recent times. BJP believes in talking high but practically does nothing,” she remarked.

‘Congress mayor’s rule was a nightmare for P’kula residents’

On the last day of the nomination process for the elections, 14 BJP candidates filed their nominations. BJP’s district president Ajay Sharma called the elections ‘one-sided’ citing inclination of people towards the BJP in Panchkula civic body polls. “One-sided atmosphere created in our favour is due to the hindrance in development work by the mayor of Congress in the MC last time. The reign of the Congress Mayor was a nightmare for Panchkula residents,” he said.

