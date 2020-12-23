Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections: Congress releases 20-point manifesto, promises all-round development

Panchkula Congress released its party manifesto for Panchkula MC election on Tuesday, December 22 2020. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan Tuesday released a 20-point manifesto of Congress for Panchkula Municipal Corporation elections.

The manifesto focuses on all-round development of Panchkula by improving basic amenities for all sections of society.

The manifesto mentions management of health and hygiene keeping in mind Covid pandemic as first focus will be to control the disease effectively.

The manifesto promises facilitation and strengthening of e-governance in both rural and urban areas through e-contact centres.

The manifesto talks about provision of 24-hour supply of clean water by processing the water of Ghaggar river, elimination of demands for illegal growth by HSVP in 23 to 28 sectors, shifting of dumping site and landfill out of residential areas, beautification of Singh nullah running in sectors 2, 4, 12 and 12A of MDC area and Panchkula.

Management of stray cattle by building sufficient habitat for stray cattle and dogs has also been promised. Rehabilitation of slum areas, including Rajiv Colony, Indra Colony, Khadag Mogul and Bir Ghaggar, for upliftment of the poor by allotment of land available with the corporation establishment has also been promised.

Expansion of fire services for rural areas and sectors 20, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 under the corporation has been assured.

The manifesto talks about deployment of PCR vehicles for security in sectors, installation of CCTV cameras and increasing police patrol. Free parking, which was last year turned paid, has also been promised in various markets of the city.

Maintenance and beautification of public parks, construction of broken roads, streets, to put up lights and build shelter and old age homes for the underprivileged in villages, provision of mobile dispensaries for senior citizens with modern medical facilities, appointment of constables for the protection and assistance of senior citizens, installation of modern library with digital equipment and eBook lending system, issuance of licence to road tracks and dedicated space for free and proper release market et al are also mentioned in the manifesto.

Better road connectivity to Sector 20 and Sector 24 with the state government and NHAI as well as providing better road connectivity between Panchkula, Chandigarh and Zirakpur by constructing new roads from Pir Muchhalla to airport has also been mentioned.

The manifesto has stated that if the Congress is voted to power, clean vacant plots will be ensured.

Further, for security in all wards, security gates will be installed. Services of the community centre will be provided free of cost to all resident associations and people in the municipal corporation for festivals, the manifesto states.

They did nothing for five years, now making false claims: Goyal

Attacking the 20-point programme of the Congress, the BJP’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal said that Congress candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia remained in power for five years but did nothing except writing letters. “The officials were not allowed to do any work and today they are talking of development,” he said.

Goyal said that now people know the facts and will choose the BJP for development. “People will not get into false claims now.”

Appealing to the people, Goyal said that it is necessary to have the fourth wheel of BJP in the vehicle of development, because funds worth crores of rupees come from the Central and state governments, which must be used properly.

Goyal claimed that the BJP has always been committed for development. “Today, there is a BJP government at the Centre and in the state. Panchkula MLA and Vidhan Sabha Speaker also belongs to the saffron party. In such a situation, it is necessary to have the BJP mayor in the Municipal Corporation, so development can be ensured for the city.”

Banking on MLA Gupta, Goyal claimed that “Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta started development works worth crores of rupees in colonies, sectors and villages, most of which are to be done by the Municipal Corporation, so the reins should not go into the wrong hands, else Panchkula will again stagnate in growth as was seen during the time when the mayor was from the Congress.”

