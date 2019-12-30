Panchkula MC commissioner Rajesh Jogpal transferred

Rajesh Jogpal Rajesh Jogpal

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Rajesh Jogpal was transferred on Sunday and IAS Sumedha Kataria was appointed to replace Jogpal, as the Special Secretary to government of Haryana Home-II Department and Commissioner Gurudwara elections. Kataria was Panipat DC earlier.

During Jogpal’s tenure since September 2017, the MC remained in news for several issues. His pet project of roundabouts was in trouble when irregularities were found by the government.

Later, 14 MC officials faced the music for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 1.25 crore. However, Jogpal will be remembered for setting up the waste segregation project and the bicycle sharing project.

