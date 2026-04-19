Panchkula mayoral polls: Congress bets on first-time candidate Sudha Bhardwaj

The elections will take place on May 10. (File Photo)

The Congress has chosen Sudha Bhardwaj, 65, as its candidate for the Panchkula mayoral polls.

Bhardwaj has been chosen over Congress leader and former mayor Upinder Ahluwalia, who lost to the BJP’s Kulbhushan Goyal last time.

A resident of Panchkula Sector 6, Bhardwaj will be contesting her first election. She holds BA, BEd and MEd degrees from Kurukshetra University. She has twin sons, Samarth and Sidharth. Sidharth is a Canadian citizen, while Samarth stays with her.

Sources said that Bhardwaj belonged to the camp of Congress leader Kumari Selja. Former mayor and Panchkula Congress leader Ravinder Rawal, who owes allegiance to former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was also trying to get the party ticket.