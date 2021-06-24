Panchkula man’s murder: Boasts about money led to crime, say police

Boasting about big property deals and talking about luxury lifestyle led to the murder of Panchkula resident Varun Sondhi, the police said.

Boasting about big property deals and talking about luxury lifestyle led to the murder of Panchkula resident Varun Sondhi, the police said.

The police had solved the blind murder case on Tuesday. The victim was the son of a contractor and worked at a property consultant’s office in Sector 82.

A police officer investigating the case told The Indian Express that Varun Sondhi’s father is a contractor and is a friend of the owner of Sai property where Varun worked. “Varun used to boast of big deals in front of main accused Binder Singh. The culprits thought that Varun had money. It was the main reason for the murder,” the officer added.

The officer said that Varun had told Binder that he had cash and was also getting good commission from the property deals.

The police had arrested five persons in this connection. Binder Singh who was the prime accused in the case worked as a peon in the office where Varun was also working.

Varun’s father wanted him to get trained in property business and asked his friend in Sai Property to give job to his son.

“Varun’s father was close to the owners of Sai Properties. He requested them to give job to his son, but the habit of boasting made the accused suspect that the victim had money, which led to the murder,” the officer said.