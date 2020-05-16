Panchkula man tests positive, later report says negative

The 54-year-old patient is resident of Sector 21 and the father of a physician and has been isolated at the hospital. His son and wife are in home quarantine after testing negative. (Representational) The 54-year-old patient is resident of Sector 21 and the father of a physician and has been isolated at the hospital. His son and wife are in home quarantine after testing negative. (Representational)

Two residents of Panchkula, a 64-year-old woman cancer patient and a 54-year-old father of a doctor at civil hospital tested positive for the coronavirus Friday.

Their samples were taken again for confirmation, after which the man tested negative as per reports by PGIMER. For the time being, the district tally stands at 24 (excluding a false negative report of a Sector 5 cook), with three active patients.

The 64-year-old woman had been taking treatment at a private hospital in Mohali. She was sampled for the virus on Wednesday and she tested positive late Thursday.

Meanwhile, three persons who recovered from Covid-19 were discharged from the hospital.

